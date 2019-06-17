Ipsos poll shows majority of British Columbians are in favour of Trans Mountain expansion

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A new Ipsos poll, conducted on behalf of Resource Works, indicates that the majority of British Columbians are in support of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Within the poll, it shows that 60 percent say they are in support of the expansion project, which involves building a second pipeline from Alberta to Metro Vancouver along the existing pipeline route.

About 29 percent are against the project, while the remaining 11 percent are undecided.

In a gender breakdown, 70 percent of men and 52 percent of women surveyed are in support of the project.

According to Ipsos, public support for the Trans Mountain pipeline is slightly up from 2018 when only 55 percent were in favour of the project.

This poll was conducted between June 10 and the 14, interviewing a sample of 803 adult British Columbians through an online survey.

The results are considered accurate within ±4.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.