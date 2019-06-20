Is Fort St John Canada’s unhappiest places?

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Is Fort St. John one of Canada’s unhappiest places as a Statistics Canada reported in a report dated in April 2015?

In a tongue in cheek response to the report ‘life satisfaction across economic regions’ staff of the city of Fort St. John replied to this in their latest ‘Move Up Here’ Campaign video.

Ryan Harvey, Communications Coordinator for the City of Fort St. John, said, “The response has been terrific, we love that people think it is funny and represents our community, and have had a number of people comment with their own unhappy examples.”

‘Move Up Here’ was created as a recruitment program, to help local businesses draw new people to the community for employment. By collaborating with businesses that require skilled employees and trained professionals to fill employment positions, the City helped to create a visually appealing campaign to attract potential employees to ‘Move up Here’.

The campaign has been submitted to larger online and hard copy publications to try to help attract a large range of people from different demographics as well as being used in different capacities for social sharing.

Statistic’s Canada Report, published in April 2015; Life satisfaction across economic regions; CLICK HERE