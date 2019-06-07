11.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, June 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. JUSTIN TANG / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Home Canadian Press Kenney: higher risk tolerance, ability to act quickly key for energy 'war...
Canadian PressEnergy News

Kenney: higher risk tolerance, ability to act quickly key for energy ‘war room’

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Alberta’s premier says staff in the province’s so-called energy “war room” will be able to quickly take on industry foes without government bureaucracy holding them back.

The office _ to be based in Calgary with a $30 million budget _ is meant to take on critics of Alberta’s oil and gas industry in real time.

Kenney and Energy Minister Sonya Savage were meeting with industry players on Friday to get advice on how the war room should work.

- Advertisement -

He said he hopes to have it up and running by the end of the summer and that it will be staffed by government employees and potentially contractors.

Kenney shrugged off the notion that the operation will only serve to galvanize the environmental groups it’s meant to target, saying a defensive posture in the past hasn’t worked.

He said it will be tough to gauge the war room’s success, but one measure will be whether there is a shift in public opinion about Alberta’s energy industry.

Kenney said with the 24-hour news cycle being a thing of the past, the war room will have to shed some of the usual shackles of government communications.

Taking hours or even days to approve a message won’t cut it, he said.

“Government communications are by nature a little bureaucratic and tend to be a bit slow moving and risk averse,” he said.

“The energy war room will have a mandate to operate much more nimbly and much more quickly with a higher risk tolerance, quite frankly, than is normally the case for government communications.”

A war room leader has not been named yet.

Greenpeace Canada responded to Kenney’s remarks by noting that attacking environmental organizations that raise concerns about the oil industry ignores the reality of climate change.

“Jason Kenney can spend $30 million on political theatre to try to distract us from the deadly seriousness of climate scientists’ warnings, but that won’t keep wildfires, heat waves or floods from getting worse or stop the seas from rising,” Keith Stewart, senior energy strategist with Greenpeace Canada, said in a release.

“Shooting the messenger might make for great election campaign rhetoric, but ignoring inconvenient truths does nothing to prepare Alberta for the coming transition off of fossil fuels.”

On Friday, Kenney and Savage met with representatives of several industry and advocacy groups, including the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Canada Action, The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers and Energy Citizens.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous article8th Annual Arnie Isberg Memorial Baseball Tournament takes place June 14 to the 16
Next articleDawson Creek RCMP continue to investigate the 3-year-old case of missing youth Denny Poole

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Minister McKenna reviewing Senate changes to Bill C-69

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says she is carefully considering the amendments the Senate has made to...
Read more
Canadian Press

Senators reject chance to immediately kill tanker ban but bill not safe yet

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Senate has rejected a committee report that recommended scrapping the Trudeau government's bill to ban...
Read more
Canadian Press

Enbridge seeks court ruling on Great Lakes oil pipeline deal

Canadian Press -
TRAVERSE CITY, M.I. - Enbridge Inc. is asking a Michigan court to rule on the legality of an agreement...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Unemployment rate sees decrease in May for Northeast B.C.

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial unemployment numbers for the month of May have been released. The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw a...

Swanson Lumber Road continues to be closed in both directions

Section of 99 Avenue to be closed Saturday for Annual...

Doggie Day Spa to support friendly competition between BC SPCA branches

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.