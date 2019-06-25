knowyourstatus on National HIV testing day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Council of the city of Fort St. John has proclaimed June 23rd to the 30th, 2019, Sexual Health Week and knowing your sexual health status is important.

Thursday, June 27th, 2019 join at The Healing Place, 10045-100th Avenue from 10 am to 2 pm on National HIV testing day to be tested for HIV, HCV and Syphilis.

Breaking down the stigma of testing is the single largest barrier to people knowing their status.

Hosted by Positive Living North, The Women’s Resource Society and the Healthy FSJ coalition, the community is welcomed to participate, ask questions and be tested.

On the same day, a community BBQ will take place at the green space on 100th Street and 100th Avenue from 11.30am to 1 pm with a community health fair.

Knowing your sexual health status is important to know, statistics show, 1 in 5 people in Canada living with HIV are unaware they have it and that they account for 75% of new infections.