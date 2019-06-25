Lil Billies wrap up second season of Junior Roller Derby Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic City Roller Derby Association’s Lil Billies wrapped up their season last week.

Jenna Hildebrand, of the Roller Derby Association, says this is the second year of running the 12-week Junior Program with eight players managing to pass this year’s program.

“This year is our second year of running the Junior Program. We ran a 12-week program this year. Basically, we’ve now got eight players who passed their level one skating, so now for next year, we can start to organize a few games for them.”

According to Hildebrand, the Junior Program is designed to get young players introduced to the sport of roller derby and to teach them the basics of the sport.

“It’s getting them introduced to the basics. Mostly we worked on the basics of skating, hitting, and traditional blocking.”

Hildebrand says the plan for next year is to divide the group into two and have one group for new skaters and one for the more experienced skaters.

The next Junior Program will start up again in the spring, so be sure to follow the Killbillies’ Facebook page for updates and as to when registration will open.