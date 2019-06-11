22 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A field of hay in the Fort St. John area on June 11. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Local producers are starting to grow concerned over dry conditions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With only about 6.2 mm of precipitation to have fallen this spring, local producers are starting to grow concerned about how it will affect their crops.

Kelly Kassian, manager of Viterra in Fort St. John, says while there has been a lack of precipitation over the spring, it is important that more rain comes soon as the soil is starting to lose moisture as we head into summer.

“So far, we’re not too bad because we had moisture early, but we are getting to the point now that we’re going to need some rain here pretty soon. Some of the hilltops are starting to dry out a little bit.”

According to Kassian, not only is seed germination a concern but so is the growth of the hay crop. He says it is short in height and needs that extra amount of rain soon in order to improve the yield.

“We could use a rain here right now to get the hay growing fairly decently so it doesn’t run out. It’s a little bit shorter this year, so we’re going to need all we can get to get it filled up.”

Environment Canada is predicting a warmer than normal summer in Fort St. John and Northeastern B.C.

According to the forecast, some rain is expected to come through the area later this week and periodically throughout late June.

