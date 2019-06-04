Local racer earns bronze in Red Deer at Spartan Canadian National Series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local obstacle course racer, Morgan Burdock, was in Red Deer over the weekend for the Spartan Canadian National Series.

Burdock competed in the Spartan Sprint 5 km and ran a Burpee Free Race managing to earn third place in the 25 to 29 years age group.

According to Burdock, when it comes to obstacle races, the Spartan Race is the most challenging as it involves heavy physical penalties, climbing and about 20 obstacles per every 5 km race.

“The spartan races are one of the most challenging OCR races as you are penalized 30 burpees for any failed obstacles. Some obstacles include 15’ rope climb, monkey bars, 8’ walls, monkey bars and rings, barb wire crawls and many more. On average there are about 20 obstacles per 5k race, obstacles increasing as distances increase.”

Burdock says she plans to attend at least three more Spartan Races this year, with a 20 km Beast in Kimberly and another 5 km Sprint and a 10 km Super in Calgary.

Burdock will be taking part in the Vertical Slam Challenge this Saturday, June 8.