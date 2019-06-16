Lots of action at the 7th Annual Bo Hedges Wheel Chair Basketball Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 7th Annual Bo Hedges Wheel Chair Basketball Tournament was held on Thursday, June 13, at Margaret Ma Murray Community School.

According to Angela De Smit, the Challenge saw over 30 participants ranging in age from three to 55 years of age with representation from kids who stayed after-school as well as the Hedges family.

De Smit says everyone got a chance to take a spin and shoot some hoops, with some players, at times, getting furiously competitive.

“Everyone took a spin and shot some hoops in a wheelchair raising their awareness of the challenges in playing a sport using a wheelchair. The game became furiously competitive when the local forest firefighters dropped in.”

De Smit also says, during the Challenge, the game was briefly paused in order to watch the final minute of the Raptors’ historic game which was projected on the gym wall for everyone to enjoy.

As an added bonus, Bo Hedges was in attendance while he was home for a short break from his intense summer of practices and international game competitions.

Hedges says it is great to be home and see everyone playing the sport of wheelchair basketball.

“It’s great to see everyone enjoying playing. Coming home and being able to spend a night with family, friends and the community playing the sport I love means a lot to me.”

De Smit sends out a huge thanks to Pacific Sport and the City of Fort St. John for providing the wheelchairs to local schools and promoting inclusivity for children who are not able-bodied to play traditional sports.