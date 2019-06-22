15.3 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, June 22, 2019
News

Lotto ticket sold in Fort St. John worth $500,000

Avatar Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A ticket worth part of $500,000 in Friday nights Lotto Max draw was purchased In Fort St. John. 

During the Lotto Max draw Friday night a ticket purchased in Fort St. John was one of two that won the top prize in the Extra draw.  The other ticket was purchased in Aldergrove. 

There was no winning ticket for the  grand prize of $15,000,000.  A ticket sold in Parksville, was the only other big winner in the draw.  That ticket is worth  $190,982.10.

As of early Saturday, there is no official word on if the prize winner in Fort St. John has claimed their prize.

