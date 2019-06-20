Minister Adrian Dix addresses report on youth vaping

VICTORIA, B.C. – Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, has released a statement regarding the call for action on youth vaping from the Canadian Cancer Society.

After a recent study published in the British Medical Journal by Professor David Hammond of the University of Waterloo, the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) created a call to action to address the rise in youth that are vaping.

“As B.C.’s Minister of Health, I strongly agree with the call to action by the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) to address the increase in youth vaping. Prof. Hammond’s conclusion reflects our information on the growth and impact of youth vaping.”

“Our government in March and again in May, as part of a federal government consultation on the issue, has recommended federal regulatory action in the following four areas:

1. restricting the concentration and delivery of nicotine;

2. restriction to the promotion and sale of flavoured vaping products;

3. restrictions on advertising of vaping products;

4. measures aimed at reducing youth appeal of the vaping device itself.

“We have also endorsed the implementation of six measures noted in the recent federal consultation paper:

1. Requiring that online retailer’s post information advising prospective customers that the sale of vaping and tobacco products are restricted to persons of legal age;

2. Requiring two-step age verification for online retailing, like the age verification system in place in B.C. for online cannabis ordering;

3. Requiring that packages containing vaping or tobacco products bear a prescribed label that reads ‘Age verification required at delivery’;

4. Requiring a signature upon delivery and prohibiting packages from being left on doorsteps;

5. Restricting delivery to prescribed carriers; and

6. Restricting online retailing to retailers that utilize third-party age-verification services.

“B.C. also stands ready to introduce its own initiatives should federal action be delayed. Obviously, it is our preference to work with other jurisdictions and the federal government on joint action.

“In addition, we will be working with youth across B.C. to establish youth-led efforts to curb vaping among young people.

“I want to thank the Canadian Cancer Society and Prof. Hammond for their report today,” said Minister Adrian Dix.