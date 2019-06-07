5.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, June 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna addresses a news conference in Dartmouth, N.S. on Nov. 21, 2016. The federal government is speeding up the plan to phase out coal-fired electricity by 2030. ANDREW VAUGHAN/THE CANADIAN PRESS
Home Canadian Press Minister McKenna reviewing Senate changes to Bill C-69
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Minister McKenna reviewing Senate changes to Bill C-69

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

OTTAWA, O.N. – Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says she is carefully considering the amendments the Senate has made to the Liberal government’s environmental-assessment bill.

McKenna says she is pleased Bill C-69 made it through the Senate Thursday night despite attempts by the Conservatives to delay or weaken the bill.

Senators made more than 180 changes to the government bill, which creates a new agency and process for assessing the environmental, health, social and economic impacts of major resource and transportation projects, including mines and interprovincial pipelines and highways.

- Advertisement -

The changes take away some of the powers McKenna would have, as the environment minister, to intervene in the process and they shorten the timeline for getting a project from proposal to approval.

The House of Commons passed the legislation a year ago and will now have to consider whether it will approve the changes proposed by the Senate.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he would support the bill if the government agrees to all the proposed changes but has previously said the version of the bill the government put forth was a dagger to the energy industry and an affront to national unity.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleSwanson Lumber Road closed due to train derailment
Next articleProvince declares drought in the Fort Nelson region

RECENT STORIES

News

Province declares drought in the Fort Nelson region

Adam Reaburn -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Below-normal stream flows and signs of drought in smaller streams have caused the Province to...
Read more
News

Swanson Lumber Road closed due to train derailment

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Swanson Lumber Road is closed in both directions at the CN rail cross...
Read more
News

Fort St John Legion commemorates the 75th Anniversary of D-Day

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Legion held a Ceremony on Thursday in honour of the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John Legion commemorates the 75th Anniversary of D-Day

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Legion held a Ceremony on Thursday in honour of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. Members of...

Scammer targeting users of local classified website

Senators reject chance to immediately kill tanker ban but bill not...

Enbridge seeks court ruling on Great Lakes oil pipeline deal

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.