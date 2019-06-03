Ministry of Labour to host public engagement on Workers’ Compensation Review

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Labour will be hosting a public engagement on the Province’s workers’ compensation system.

The purpose of the engagement is for the Government to see how they can shift the system to become more worker centred, as well as how to increase worker and employer confidence.

The Government is inviting the public and interested stakeholders to share their views until July 19, 2019.

- Advertisement -

You can submit written feedback by email to [email protected] or by filling in a questionnaire online.

In addition to online engagement, public hearings will be held in select communities across B.C.

A public hearing will be taking place on July 15 and 16 in Fort St. John.

In April, Minister of Labour, Harry Bains, announced the appointment of a retired labour lawyer, Janet Patterson, to undertake the independent review.

For more information on the workers’ compensation review, you can visit the Government’s website.