MLA Dan Davies seeks resolution to have Charlie Lake boat launch re-opened soon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local MLA Dan Davies is calling on the Province for a resolution in regards to the closure of the Charlie Lake boat launch.

On April 25, Davies had sent a letter to the Ministry of Environment asking them to open the boat launch for the season.

Davies says it is important to get the boat launch repaired and re-opened soon as there is a small window of time for the boating season.

“We have a limited amount of summer up here and it’s something that the province needs to start taking a serious look at its provincial campgrounds and earmarking some serious funding to get these boat launches up-to-date and specifically, the Charlie Lake Boat Launch so people can have access to that lake.”

According to Davies, in a reply from the Government, the Ministry is currently working with the Peace River Regional District to get the boat launch revitalized and open to the public.

In the meantime, while the District and Province are in talks, Davies says he will continue to apply pressure to get the boat launch open as soon as possible, preferably this summer.

The next step for B.C. Parks and the Regional District is to look at the associated costs when it comes to repairing or replacing the boat launch.