15.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The gate at the entrance to the Charlie Lake Provincial Park Campground. File Photo
Home News MLA Dan Davies seeks resolution to have Charlie Lake boat launch re-opened...
News

MLA Dan Davies seeks resolution to have Charlie Lake boat launch re-opened soon

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local MLA Dan Davies is calling on the Province for a resolution in regards to the closure of the Charlie Lake boat launch.

On April 25, Davies had sent a letter to the Ministry of Environment asking them to open the boat launch for the season.

Davies says it is important to get the boat launch repaired and re-opened soon as there is a small window of time for the boating season.

- Advertisement -

“We have a limited amount of summer up here and it’s something that the province needs to start taking a serious look at its provincial campgrounds and earmarking some serious funding to get these boat launches up-to-date and specifically, the Charlie Lake Boat Launch so people can have access to that lake.”

According to Davies, in a reply from the Government, the Ministry is currently working with the Peace River Regional District to get the boat launch revitalized and open to the public.

In the meantime, while the District and Province are in talks, Davies says he will continue to apply pressure to get the boat launch open as soon as possible, preferably this summer.

The next step for B.C. Parks and the Regional District is to look at the associated costs when it comes to repairing or replacing the boat launch.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articlePublic consultation period now open for Budget 2020

RECENT STORIES

News

Public consultation period now open for Budget 2020

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services has opened its consultation for Budget...
Read more
News

New RCMP Detachment Integrated Design Team to host Trade Meet & Greet on June 5

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has announced that there is an opportunity for...
Read more
News

Ministry of Labour to host public engagement on Workers’ Compensation Review

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Labour will be hosting a public engagement on the Province's workers' compensation...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Wokeley pleads guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Pamela...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Monday, during an appearance in the B.C. Supreme Court in Fort St. John, Leon Wokeley pleaded guilty to...

National Inquiry calls for transformative change to eradicate violence against Indigenous...

RCMP continue to investigate after man was swept away in the...

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Jarvis Crescent shovel turning...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.