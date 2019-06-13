20 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News MLA Dan Davies voices concerns over Peace Valley OSB Plant closure
News

MLA Dan Davies voices concerns over Peace Valley OSB Plant closure

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the Peace Valley OSB Plant set to close this summer, the news has many within the community concerned and upset.

One of those concerned with this closure is Peace River North MLA Dan Davies.

Davies says this news is a sad day for Fort St. John, adding that his heart goes out to those affected by this closure.

- Advertisement -

“It’s certainly a sad day for Fort St. John and area. Anytime there is a large layoff, it not a good thing and my heart goes out to the employees that are affected by this.”

According to Davies, one reason for this closure is due to the fact that B.C. is becoming uncompetitive when it comes to doing business. He also puts part of the blame on the new Forest Amendment Act, Bill-22.

“B.C. is just becoming far too uncompetitive. It’s hard to get business done in B.C. Bill-22, that was recently passed, was just another slap in the face against forest companies. It’s really hard to find a compelling reason to come to B.C. and do business.”

Davies says Premier John Horgan needs to stop talking and needs to focus on stopping the trend of mill closures.

“The Premier needs to just stop talking, he needs to put some decisive things in play, and stop this trend of mill closures, not only here but across the Province.”

Sources say the staff were told Thursday morning that the plant would close as of August 9, 2019. Approximately 190 people work at the facility.

Staff were told the shutdown was due to poor market conditions in Western Canada and the US.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articlePaying It Forward Day with an act of Kindness
Next articleMinister of Forests says reason for Peace Valley closure is not due to impacts of Bill-22

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St. John RCMP pull over vehicle and find a sawed-off shotgun, cocaine and methamphetamine

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP pulled over a vehicle with a burnt out taillight...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP charge individuals with solicitation offenses

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit conducted an enforcement operation to address concerns from...
Read more
News

Minister of Forests says reason for Peace Valley closure is not due to impacts of Bill-22

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Employees were given the notice on Thursday morning that the Peace Valley OSB Plant...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

MLA Dan Davies voices concerns over Peace Valley OSB Plant closure

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the Peace Valley OSB Plant set to close this summer, the news has many within the community concerned...

Paying It Forward Day with an act of Kindness

RCMP need help identifying man

Federal carbon tax coming to Alberta in January: environment minister

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.