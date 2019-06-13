MLA Dan Davies voices concerns over Peace Valley OSB Plant closure

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the Peace Valley OSB Plant set to close this summer, the news has many within the community concerned and upset.

One of those concerned with this closure is Peace River North MLA Dan Davies.

Davies says this news is a sad day for Fort St. John, adding that his heart goes out to those affected by this closure.

“It’s certainly a sad day for Fort St. John and area. Anytime there is a large layoff, it not a good thing and my heart goes out to the employees that are affected by this.”

According to Davies, one reason for this closure is due to the fact that B.C. is becoming uncompetitive when it comes to doing business. He also puts part of the blame on the new Forest Amendment Act, Bill-22.

“B.C. is just becoming far too uncompetitive. It’s hard to get business done in B.C. Bill-22, that was recently passed, was just another slap in the face against forest companies. It’s really hard to find a compelling reason to come to B.C. and do business.”

Davies says Premier John Horgan needs to stop talking and needs to focus on stopping the trend of mill closures.

“The Premier needs to just stop talking, he needs to put some decisive things in play, and stop this trend of mill closures, not only here but across the Province.”

Sources say the staff were told Thursday morning that the plant would close as of August 9, 2019. Approximately 190 people work at the facility.

Staff were told the shutdown was due to poor market conditions in Western Canada and the US.