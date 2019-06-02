More B.C. Firefighters heading to Alberta to help with forest fires

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service is sending additional personnel to Alberta to help respond to an increasingly challenging wildfire situation.

Personnel will also be deployed to the Yukon to assist with an increasing wildfire threat.

A total of 137 personnel will be deployed on Monday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 4, 2019, to help where needed throughout Alberta. A total of seven personnel will be deployed to the Yukon on June 2, 2019:

The previous 267 personnel who were sent to Alberta on May 22 and 23, 2019, will be concluding their 19-day deployment and returning to B.C. between June 6 and 8, 2019.

The request for assistance was made through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which co-ordinates the mutual sharing of firefighting resources between B.C. and other jurisdictions. The jurisdiction that requested the resources cover all associated costs.

Considering the current and forecasted fire situation in British Columbia, sufficient personnel and resources remain in the province to respond appropriately to any fire activity here. Crews can be deployed out of province for up to 19 days but can be recalled at any time.

The BC Wildfire Service recognizes the importance of sharing firefighting resources given the invaluable assistance that both Alberta and the Yukon provided to B.C. during the last two wildfire seasons, which were the worst in the province’s history.