17 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, June 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Chuckegg Creek wildfire on Sunday May 19, 2019
Home Forest Fire News More B.C. Firefighters heading to Alberta to help with forest fires
Forest Fire NewsNews

More B.C. Firefighters heading to Alberta to help with forest fires

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service is sending additional personnel to Alberta to help respond to an increasingly challenging wildfire situation.

Personnel will also be deployed to the Yukon to assist with an increasing wildfire threat.

A total of 137 personnel will be deployed on Monday, June 3, and Tuesday, June 4, 2019, to help where needed throughout Alberta. A total of seven personnel will be deployed to the Yukon on June 2, 2019:

- Advertisement -

The previous 267 personnel who were sent to Alberta on May 22 and 23, 2019, will be concluding their 19-day deployment and returning to B.C. between June 6 and 8, 2019.

The request for assistance was made through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which co-ordinates the mutual sharing of firefighting resources between B.C. and other jurisdictions. The jurisdiction that requested the resources cover all associated costs.

Considering the current and forecasted fire situation in British Columbia, sufficient personnel and resources remain in the province to respond appropriately to any fire activity here. Crews can be deployed out of province for up to 19 days but can be recalled at any time.

The BC Wildfire Service recognizes the importance of sharing firefighting resources given the invaluable assistance that both Alberta and the Yukon provided to B.C. during the last two wildfire seasons, which were the worst in the province’s history.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleBurnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

Canadian Press -
BURNABY, B.C. _ The mayor of Burnaby, B.C., says he met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss his...
Read more
News

UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for three children taken in Fox Creek

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - The Amber Alert has been cancelled and the children have been located. FOX CREEK, A.B. - Alberta RCMP...
Read more
Energy News

BC OGC to set out timelines for oil and gas site cleanups as part of new regulations

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission is setting out timelines for oil and gas...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Saskatchewan takes federal carbon tax fight to Supreme Court of Canada

Canadian Press -
SASKATOON, S.K. - The Saskatchewan government has filed notice that it is taking its challenge of the federal carbon tax to the Supreme Court...

BC OGC to set out timelines for oil and gas site...

Province encourages residents to get moving with Carrot Rewards wellness app

Round two of the Ford Maintenance Series this Saturday at the...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.