Motor vehicle fatality on HWY 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Avatar Tracy Teves
UPDATE – The has since been reopened as of 1:00 p.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One person is deceased at the scene of a motor vehicle collision that took place on Highway 97 at 7:51 am, this morning, Wednesday, June 5th, 2019

The crash occurred on Highway 97 near the Hydro Plant, 11 km south of Dawson Creek between Chetwynd.
According to Corporal Madonna Saunderson, there were two passenger vehicles involved and there is no further information available at this time.
Drivebc.ca shows the incident on Highway 97, between 235 Rd and 231 Rd (11 km south of Dawson Creek) and the Road is closed.
A small traffic detour is listed via the 237 Rd to 208 rd to 227rd.
Large traffic detour is listed via 237 Rd and Alaska Highway.
Estimated time of re-opening Wed Jun 5 at 4:00 PM MST

