Mower Mayhem holds round two of Ford Maintenance Race Series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mower Mayhem Racing held round two of the Ford Maintenance Race Series on Saturday, June 1, at the Mower Mayhem Oval.

This event featured bone stock, stock improved, pro-stock, and modified.

This Series also included the outlaw tractor pull.

With two races in so far in the Series, there are quite a few leaders within each class.

In the bone stock, Hayes Hiebert and Blaine Austin are currently tied in first with 280 points.

Cale Hiebert currently leads in the stock improved with 285 points.

In the pro-stock class, Jason Westgate is leading the way with 288 points.

Blaine Austin is in the lead in the modified class with 292 points.

In outlaw pulling, Derek Loomis leads with 50 points.

The next race in the Ford Maintenance Race Series is Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Here are the June 1 results:

Bone stock:

1st Hayes Hiebert

2nd Blaine Austin

3rd Cale Hiebert

Stock improved:

1st Jason Westgate

2nd Cale Hiebert

3rd Jared Vogel

Pro-stock:

1st Blaine Austin

2nd Alex Nadeau

3rd Jared Vogel

Modified:

1st Blaine Austin

2nd Jason Westgate

3rd Jared Vogel

OutLaw Tractor pull:

1st Derrek Loomis

2nd Kyle Whissman

3rd Byron Westgate

Here are the total points as of June 1: