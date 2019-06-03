12.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 3, 2019
Racers lined up at the 2019 Mower Mayhem for the Oval Race. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Mower Mayhem holds round two of Ford Maintenance Race Series

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mower Mayhem Racing held round two of the Ford Maintenance Race Series on Saturday, June 1, at the Mower Mayhem Oval.

This event featured bone stock, stock improved, pro-stock, and modified.

This Series also included the outlaw tractor pull.

With two races in so far in the Series, there are quite a few leaders within each class.

In the bone stock, Hayes Hiebert and Blaine Austin are currently tied in first with 280 points.

Cale Hiebert currently leads in the stock improved with 285 points.

In the pro-stock class, Jason Westgate is leading the way with 288 points.

Blaine Austin is in the lead in the modified class with 292 points.

In outlaw pulling, Derek Loomis leads with 50 points.

The next race in the Ford Maintenance Race Series is Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Here are the June 1 results: 

Bone stock:

1st Hayes Hiebert
2nd Blaine Austin
3rd Cale Hiebert
Stock improved:
1st Jason Westgate
2nd Cale Hiebert
3rd Jared Vogel
Pro-stock:
1st Blaine Austin
2nd Alex Nadeau
3rd Jared Vogel
Modified:
1st Blaine Austin
2nd Jason Westgate
3rd Jared Vogel
OutLaw Tractor pull:
1st Derrek Loomis
2nd Kyle Whissman
3rd Byron Westgate
Here are the total points as of June 1:

