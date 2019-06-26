Nate Rogers in Chilliwack for the 2019 Summer Age Group Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This past weekend, 11-year-old Nate Rogers represented the Inconnu swim club in Chilliwack at the 2019 Summer Age Group Championships.

According to Coach Norah Vogan, Rogers competed in seven events over the three-day swim meet.

Vogan says Rogers was full of positivity and excitement while in attendance at the Championships.

“Nate has a great attitude when it comes to swimming and competing. He was so positive and excited to be there!”

While at the Championships, Rogers competed against other 11-year-old boys from all over the province.

According to Vogan, Rogers had an incredibly successful weekend, achieving 100 percent best times. Rogers also made his provincial qualifying time in his 200 IM for next year.

Rogers will have an opportunity to get his second qualifying event before provincials in February 2020.