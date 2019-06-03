National Inquiry calls for transformative change to eradicate violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA

GATINEAU, Q.C. – The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has presented its Final Report, entitled ‘Reclaiming Power and Place’, on Monday, to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to the Report, it reveals that deliberate human and Indigenous rights violations and abuses are the root cause behind Canada’s staggering rates of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

The two-volume report is calling for transformative legal and social changes to resolve the crisis that has devastated Indigenous communities across Canada.

Commissioner Michèle Audette says it is incumbent on all Canadians to hold leaders to account when it comes to protecting Indigenous women and girls from further abuse.

“To put an end to this tragedy, the rightful power and place of women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people must be reinstated, which requires dismantling the structures of colonialism within Canadian society. This is not just a job for governments and politicians. It is incumbent on all Canadians to hold our leaders to account.”

The Report was conducted over a two-year cross-country tour and is comprised of the truths of more than 2,380 family members, survivors of violence, experts and Knowledge Keepers.