NEBC Yukon Trackers name new Assistant Coaches for 2019-2020 season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NorthEast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers have announced their new Assistant Coaches for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

Carson Hoffmeyer and Taylor Greatrex have been named the Tracker’s Assistant Coaches.

Both Hoffmeyer and Greatrex replace the position that was previously held by Brendan Loewen.

According to the Trackers, Hoffmeyer is well known in the community and will bring leadership, a lending ear, and a hockey pedigree not many people know of.

Greatrex played three years for the Fort St. John Huskies, leading as the captain in his last season and will bring his extensive knowledge of the game to the team.

The Northeast B.C. Midget Yukon Trackers were the winners of the 2019 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships, the first time for the team to claim the title.