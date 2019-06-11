New Canadian Tire can proceed after variances authorized

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the new Canadian Tire being built on 9716 Old Fort Road, Fort St. John City Council has approved two for the development.

Based on the design plan by Neoteric Architecture a firm based out of Calgary, AB their staff were concerned that the existing bylaw did not allow for enough primary and secondary sign area, which would accommodate the large-scale development they are building called Fort St. John Landing. The company’s motivation for wanting to increase the four signs would increase visibility of the tenants at the development.

The company presented a design that included a large landscaped space/boulevard 20 metres back from the property line and old fort road as well as a pedestrian walkway between the property line and old fort road on the east side of the development as an additional setback area.

The developer asked to increase three pylon signs from the City’s allowable 20.0 square metre to 23.8 square meters and one sign from 22 square meter to 23.8 square meter.

In addition to increasing the size of the signs the company was also asked to increase the height of three property fences from a minimum of 1.2 meters to the new height of 3.05 meters which would be built from treated wood and chain link.

