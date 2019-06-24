New documentary ‘A Stranded Nation’ to have double screening this Thursday at The Lido Theatre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Thursday, June 27, there will be two special screenings of a new documentary at The Lido Theatre.

Produced by Heidi McKillop, ‘A Stranded Nation’ is a documentary that addresses the key issues around Canadian oil and gas development and explores the interconnections between oil and gas and everyday life.

The documentary features interviews with prominent industry leaders and supporters of the Canadian Natural Resource sector.

McKillop says the goal of the documentary is for people across Canada, particularly young people, to be better informed about oil and gas.

She also says Alberta’s concerns should be heard and that the country needs to work together.

“Our overall message is that Canada is not an environmental laggard, it’s not dirty oil, that Alberta’s concerns should be heard and that we need to start working together cross-provincially.”

The two special screenings of ‘A Stranded Nation’ is taking place June 27 at The Lido Theatre, with a screening at 11:30 a.m. and the next at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for each screening is $25.00 per person.

For tickets and information, you can call The Lido at 250-785-3011.