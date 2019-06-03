New RCMP Detachment Integrated Design Team to host Trade Meet & Greet on June 5

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced that there is an opportunity for interested local trades, carpenters, safety personnel, and labourers to meet with the new RCMP Facility ‘Integrated Design Team’.

According to the City, over the past couple of months, the team has been busy identifying the remainder of the design team members, consisting of mechanical, electrical and structural engineers, as well as primary trades in electrical and mechanical disciplines.

This meeting will provide an opportunity for local tradespeople and site personnel to meet the Integrated Design Team.

The Team consists of Unitech Construction Management, KMBR Architects, and City representatives.

While the primary trades have been identified, the City says there will be various scopes of work associated with the project, which may provide opportunities for local sub-trades and personnel to get involved.

The Trade Meet & Greet will be taking place on Wednesday, June 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers in City Hall.