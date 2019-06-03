15.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Fort St. John RCMP detachment. File Photo
Home News New RCMP Detachment Integrated Design Team to host Trade Meet & Greet...
News

New RCMP Detachment Integrated Design Team to host Trade Meet & Greet on June 5

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced that there is an opportunity for interested local trades, carpenters, safety personnel, and labourers to meet with the new RCMP Facility ‘Integrated Design Team’.

According to the City, over the past couple of months, the team has been busy identifying the remainder of the design team members, consisting of mechanical, electrical and structural engineers, as well as primary trades in electrical and mechanical disciplines.

This meeting will provide an opportunity for local tradespeople and site personnel to meet the Integrated Design Team.

- Advertisement -

The Team consists of Unitech Construction Management, KMBR Architects, and City representatives.

While the primary trades have been identified, the City says there will be various scopes of work associated with the project, which may provide opportunities for local sub-trades and personnel to get involved.

The Trade Meet & Greet will be taking place on Wednesday, June 5 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers in City Hall.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMinistry of Labour to host public engagement on Workers’ Compensation Review
Next articlePublic consultation period now open for Budget 2020

RECENT STORIES

News

MLA Dan Davies seeks resolution to have Charlie Lake boat launch re-opened soon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local MLA Dan Davies is calling on the Province for a resolution in regards...
Read more
News

Public consultation period now open for Budget 2020

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services has opened its consultation for Budget...
Read more
News

Ministry of Labour to host public engagement on Workers’ Compensation Review

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Labour will be hosting a public engagement on the Province's workers' compensation...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Wokeley pleads guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Pamela...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On Monday, during an appearance in the B.C. Supreme Court in Fort St. John, Leon Wokeley pleaded guilty to...

National Inquiry calls for transformative change to eradicate violence against Indigenous...

RCMP continue to investigate after man was swept away in the...

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Jarvis Crescent shovel turning...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.