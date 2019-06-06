9.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports New Totem Archery Club to hold Outdoor 3D Tournament this weekend
Sports

New Totem Archery Club to hold Outdoor 3D Tournament this weekend

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The New Totem Archery Club will be holding their Outdoor 3D Tournament this weekend, June 8 and 9.

Graham Goertzen, of the New Totem Archery Club, says this event is open to all ages and all skill levels and will feature various categories for both men and women.

“It’s going to be open to all ages, all skill levels. There’s going to be men’s and women’s divisions in compound unlimited, which means there are no equipment restrictions, there’s going to be men’s and women’s compound fixed pin, and men’s and women’s traditional, as well as categories for youth and junior age children.”

- Advertisement -

The Outdoor 3D Tournament is taking place June 8 and 9 at the Outdoor Range on Jones Sub Division Road, north of Fort St. John.

Pricing for the Outdoor Tournament is $50.00 for adults, $20.00 for juniors, and $15.00 for cubs and peewees. The family fee is $110.00.

For more information, you can visit the New Totem Archery Club’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St. John’s 2019 World Fair this weekend
Next articleFort St. John woodlots receive good audits

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s Pewees bring home silver

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association’s Novice, Peewee and Bantam teams were in...
Read more
Sports

21st Annual Special Olympics Golf Tournament takes place June 15 at Lone Wolf Golf Club

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John chapter of Special Olympics B.C. will be holding their 21st...
Read more
Sports

B.C. LNG Hole-in-One Golf Tournament takes place next week at Lone Wolf Golf Club

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Fort St. John...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Province provides $3 million in funding to students for new trades...

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Province has provided $3 million in funding to students in Northern B.C. for the purchase of new trades equipment. According...

North Peace Cultural Centre hosts Bright Nights this weekend

Carving up a great time in Chetwynd with 15th Annual Chainsaw...

Dawson Creek RCMP investigate report of shots fired in Dawson Creek

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.