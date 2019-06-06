New Totem Archery Club to hold Outdoor 3D Tournament this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The New Totem Archery Club will be holding their Outdoor 3D Tournament this weekend, June 8 and 9.

Graham Goertzen, of the New Totem Archery Club, says this event is open to all ages and all skill levels and will feature various categories for both men and women.

“It’s going to be open to all ages, all skill levels. There’s going to be men’s and women’s divisions in compound unlimited, which means there are no equipment restrictions, there’s going to be men’s and women’s compound fixed pin, and men’s and women’s traditional, as well as categories for youth and junior age children.”

The Outdoor 3D Tournament is taking place June 8 and 9 at the Outdoor Range on Jones Sub Division Road, north of Fort St. John.

Pricing for the Outdoor Tournament is $50.00 for adults, $20.00 for juniors, and $15.00 for cubs and peewees. The family fee is $110.00.

For more information, you can visit the New Totem Archery Club’s website.