Thursday, June 20, 2019
The Moose Lake wind farm Source CNW Group/Boralex Inc.
New wind farm officially opens northwest of Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – A new wind farm has officially opened on Wednesday near Tumbler Ridge.

The Moose Lake Wind Farm, commissioned by Boralex Inc., is located on Crown land approximately 24 kilometres northwest of Tumbler Ridge.

This project was developed in partnership with Aeolis Wind Power Corporation, West Moberly First Nations, Saulteau First Nations and the McLeod Lake Indian Band.

According to Boralex, this is a 15 Megawatt wind farm which includes the installation of four turbines.

During construction, there were some 50 specialized workers on site each day.

The wind farm is covered by a 40‑year power purchase agreement with B.C. Hydro.

The power production of this wind farm is estimated at more than 58,000 MWh, which will enable it to meet the power needs of nearly 5,370 households and prevent 750 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

