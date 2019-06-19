North Peace Cultural Centre receives $20,000 sponsorship as the theater starts reno

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the opening of the Bright Nights Festival the North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) received sponsorship of $20,000 for 50 chairs by Surerus in recognition of their 50th Anniversary.

The NPCC is replacing all of the seats in their theatre, individuals and businesses could be Seat Sponsors for $400 per seat, which supports local arts.

The Front Row Center Seat Sale fundraising campaign used seat sponsorship as a source of funding for the first major renovation of the theatre since it’s opening in 1992.

Now that the theatre renovations are underway, all of the pre-existing seats have been removed from the theatre and anyone interested in a piece of history needs to let the NPCC know by June 22nd and chairs will be required to be picked up by July 15th by donation.

Other theatres were contacted by the NPCC to see if they had the need for the seats and there were no takers shared Oliver Hachmeister, Operations Manager for the NPCC. If the seats are not picked up they will be sent for recycling and scrap.

The theatre will be closed from June 15 to September 15 for the installation of the new seats, as well as new carpeting, drapes, and lighting. Seat sponsors will be treated to an exclusive special event celebrating the completed renovations later in September.