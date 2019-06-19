13.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News North Peace Cultural Centre receives $20,000 sponsorship as the theater starts reno
News

North Peace Cultural Centre receives $20,000 sponsorship as the theater starts reno

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the opening of the Bright Nights Festival the North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) received sponsorship of $20,000 for 50 chairs by Surerus in recognition of their 50th Anniversary.

The NPCC is replacing all of the seats in their theatre, individuals and businesses could be Seat Sponsors for $400 per seat, which supports local arts.

The Front Row Center Seat Sale fundraising campaign used seat sponsorship as a source of funding for the first major renovation of the theatre since it’s opening in 1992.

- Advertisement -

Now that the theatre renovations are underway, all of the pre-existing seats have been removed from the theatre and anyone interested in a piece of history needs to let the NPCC know by June 22nd and chairs will be required to be picked up by July 15th by donation.

Other theatres were contacted by the NPCC to see if they had the need for the seats and there were no takers shared Oliver Hachmeister, Operations Manager for the NPCC. If the seats are not picked up they will be sent for recycling and scrap.

The theatre will be closed from June 15 to September 15 for the installation of the new seats, as well as new carpeting, drapes, and lighting. Seat sponsors will be treated to an exclusive special event celebrating the completed renovations later in September.

To get one of the old seats, call the Cultural Centre at;(250) 785-1992

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleCANCELED – Amber Alert issued for 7 month old in Fairview
Next articleSchool District 60 approves Preliminary Budget for 2019-2020

RECENT STORIES

News

Become friends in Fort St. John with a day at Peace Island Park

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A recent FB Group called 'Become Friends - Fort St. John' has been actively...
Read more
Canadian Press

Finance minister acknowledges skepticism, vows to build Trans Mountain expansion

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Canada's finance minister says the best way to convince a skeptical oilpatch that the Trans Mountain...
Read more
News

School District 60 approves Preliminary Budget for 2019-2020

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a School District 60 meeting on Monday, Trustees approved the Preliminary Budget for...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

North Peace Cultural Centre receives $20,000 sponsorship as the theater starts...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the opening of the Bright Nights Festival the North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) received sponsorship of $20,000 for...

CANCELED – Amber Alert issued for 7 month old in Fairview

Brody Hunt won the Honda Civic at the NPSS Prom

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.