North Peace Secondary Graduates have chance to win a car at Prom

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A new concept is being unveiled for North Peace Secondary School (NPSS) graduates this year with an opportunity to win a car on Prom night.

Tammy Mackenzie, NPSS Prom Organizer shares they wanted to do something different and memorable for the graduates as a way to encourage the student body to stay the entirety of the evening to enjoy the evening of Prom.

- Advertisement -

Mackenzie said that graduates will typically leave Prom night after the formal dinner and with all the time and money that goes into their looks and outfits, she felt with a big prize draw at the end of the evening that students would have to be present to win, would be what was needed to keep the grads from leaving to house parties.

Through a raffle and fundraising effort, a pre-owned 2017 Honda Civic was purchased and with the help of the community detailed to upgrade the car in a way that would make it appealing to the youth. Currently, the vehicle can be viewed in person on the showroom floor of Driving Force.

For the draw of the vehicle, every graduate that attends Prom will have their name included, at 11:45 pm 10 names will be drawn and those graduates will be brought forward as they need to be present for their entry to be valid. From those 10 will be a reverse draw which counts down to the grad that wins the car. The other 9 students that are eliminated receive gift cards.

This year’s Prom will be more like a social or gala where there will be high and low table seating with soft seating sections as well. Instead of formal dinner service, grads can expect appetizers and action stations where they can build their own tacos, burgers and mac n’ cheese bar.