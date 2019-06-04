North Peace Secondary School to host Year-End Athletics Banquet this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Thursday, June 6, North Peace Secondary School will be hosting their Year-End Athletics Banquet.

The Banquet will be celebrating the achievements made by Grizzlies Athletes during the 2018-2019 school year.

According to organizers, all athletes and their families are encouraged to attend this event to come and celebrate the sports year in review.

Tickets for guests are $10.00 and can be purchased at the Athletics Office as well as the Main Office.

The Year-End Athletics Banquet is taking place this Thursday, June 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Peace Secondary School Gym.

For more information, you can contact the school at 250-785-4429.