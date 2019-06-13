Northeast BC’s resources sector saw improvements in 2018 according to CPABC

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – According to a report released by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia, Northeast B.C.’s resources sector saw improvements in 2018.

The report, titled ‘Regional Check-Up’, says Northeast B.C.’s resources sector saw steady improvements in 2018, leading to a modest increase in the population of 155 new residents, the first increase in five years.

Within the report, it says the Northeast’s mining industry saw a successful year as metallurgical coal prices peaked in mid-2018.

This price increase led to the reopening of the Willow Creek mine near Chetwynd and the addition of 100 jobs to the mining and oil and gas extraction industry.

Ben Sander, FCPA, FCA, partner at Sander Rose Bone Grindle LLP, says the future Coastal GasLink pipeline will have a significant economic impact on the region, creating more direct and indirect employment opportunities.

“Getting the green light for the development of the Coastal GasLink’s pipeline that will move natural gas from Dawson Creek to Kitimat will have a significant economic impact on our region for years to come. The project will create many direct and indirect employment opportunities in northern B.C.”

The report also gives a look at the first four months of 2019 which shows that the resource sector was able to add 200 jobs.

More information on the report can be found at bccheckup.com.