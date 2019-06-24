13.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 24, 2019
Sports

Northern BC High School Rodeo Association members in South Dakota for National Junior Finals

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Three members of the Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association are currently in Huron, South Dakota for the 2019 National Junior High School Finals Rodeo.

The three local participants include Cashlyn Callison, Fallon Jones, and Korbin Mills.

On Sunday, Mills took part in the Breakaway Roping event but was unable to record a time. Then on Monday, he participated in the second performance of Goat Tying where he managed to place 18th with a time of 15.27 seconds.

So far, Jones is having a difficult start to the Finals as she could not manage to record a time on Sunday in Goat Tying or record a time on Monday in Breakaway Roping.

Callison will be taking part in the Pole Bending event on Monday night.

The 2019 National Junior High School Finals Rodeo is taking place June 23 to the 29 in Huron, South Dakota.

For up-to-date standings and results, you can visit the National High School Rodeo Association’s website.

Scott Brooks
