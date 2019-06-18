Northern Lights Raceway hosts Hotte Family Memorial and Pro Mod Shootout

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was the Hotte Family Memorial over the weekend at the Northern Lights Raceway.
This race was sponsored by Dakow Ventures and featured a Pro Mod Shootout on Sunday.
Local Driver, Dave Kowalski, finally got his Corvette up and running for the Shootout.
Kowalski says his Vette struggled with traction on the first couple of runs but eventually managed to run a 4.24 at 175 mph.
In the Shootout, Dale Pederson placed in first, Wade Sjostrom in second, and Dave Kowalski in third place.
Despite placing in third place, Kowalski says it was a really fun event.
“The weather was awesome! Lots of people showed up to watch, it was a really fun event.”
Here are the results for the 2019 Hotte Family Memorial:
Saturday:
Box Class:
- Marlin Chase
- James Easton
No Box Class:
- Ray Piper
- Dwayne Dunning
Pure Street Class:
- Shawn Hagen
- Dan Coates
Bike/Sled Class:
- William Svisdahl
- Bruce Romak
Junior Dragster Class:
- Isabella Sasyn
- Jaden Sasyn
- Mathieu Heinrichs
- Grant Gessner
Box Class:
- John Tiegan
- Mikayla Fedderly
No Box Class:
- Steve Breitkreuz
- Mike Dixon
Pure Street Class:
- Shawn Hagen
- Aaron Mcewan
Bike/Sled Class:
- William Svisdahl
- Bruce Romak
Junior Dragster Class:
- Tyler Musgrove
- Dekker Jones
- Walker Babuick