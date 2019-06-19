14.6 C
Northern Rockies RCMP investigating arson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Fort Nelson RCMP are investigating a fire that destroyed four tractor-trailer units in the community.

On Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2:38 a.m., an RCMP officer on routine patrol discovered four tractor-trailer units were on fire. The vehicles were in a fenced compound at a local transport trucking business. The Fire Department was immediately called to the scene. It has been determined that the fire was deliberately set.

Examination of the scene showed ATV tracks in the area along the fenced compound, and video surveillance shows an unknown person operating an ATV in the area. The chain link fence had been cut to gain access to the compound.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information that will help solve this crime. Thankfully no one was injured.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Northern Rockies RCMP at 250 774-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

