Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 perform well at Summer Sizzler in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 were on the road over the weekend for the Edmonton Summer Sizzler.

The U15 Girls, in their first game, played Xtreme FC 04 team and finished with a 2-2 tie.

Goals for the Strikers were from Nevaeh Mohniger and Brynn Kielo.

Then in the second game, the girls faced Xtreme FC 05 team, dominating the game with a 6-0 win.

Goals were from Paige McPherson, Avary Tyrrell, Rylin Clement, Shayne Turner, Brynn Kielo and Marti Kielo.

In the gold medal game, the girls had a tough game losing 5-0 to the SW Sting earning the Strikers a silver medal.

It is to note that Alex MacDonald had a great weekend in net for the Strikers.

The U17 girls had a good run at the Summer Sizzler, eventually earning a gold medal in the U19 Division.