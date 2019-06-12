24.9 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Northern Strikers Girls U15 won silver at the Edmonton Summer Sizzler. Source Facebook
Home Sports Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 perform well at Summer Sizzler in...
Sports

Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 perform well at Summer Sizzler in Edmonton

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 were on the road over the weekend for the Edmonton Summer Sizzler.

The U15 Girls, in their first game, played Xtreme FC 04 team and finished with a 2-2 tie.

Goals for the Strikers were from Nevaeh Mohniger and Brynn Kielo.

- Advertisement -

Then in the second game, the girls faced Xtreme FC 05 team, dominating the game with a 6-0 win.

Goals were from Paige McPherson, Avary Tyrrell, Rylin Clement, Shayne Turner, Brynn Kielo and Marti Kielo.

In the gold medal game, the girls had a tough game losing 5-0 to the SW Sting earning the Strikers a silver medal.

It is to note that Alex MacDonald had a great weekend in net for the Strikers.

The U17 girls had a good run at the Summer Sizzler, eventually earning a gold medal in the U19 Division.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association hosts Grande Prairie on the weekend
Next articleSenator Richard Neufeld announces his retirement

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association hosts Grande Prairie on the weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association was host over the weekend to the...
Read more
Sports

7th Annual Bo Hedges Wheelchair Basketball Challenge this Friday at Margaret Ma Murray Community School

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 7th Annual Bo Hedges Wheelchair Basketball Challenge will be held in Fort St....
Read more
Sports

Blizzards hold Hilly and Tough 53 km Road Race on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their Hilly and Tough 53 km Road Race on...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 perform well at Summer Sizzler...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Strikers Girls U15 and U17 were on the road over the weekend for the Edmonton Summer Sizzler. The...

Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association hosts Grande Prairie on the...

Salvation Army Food Bank will receive from Save-On-Food’s Share it Forward...

Husky pleads guilty over oil leak into North Saskatchewan River

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.