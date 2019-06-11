NPSS Grade 12 Student places in Top 25 percent across the Country in Euclid Math Contest

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School Grade 12 Student, Arya Xu, placed in the top 25 percent across the Country in the Euclid Math Contest.

Since Grade 10, Xu has been one of the top Math students in the school and finds the subject not dull but a source of satisfaction as a way to improve her logical thinking.

“Since Grade 10 I have been one of the top Math students in the school. By the end of Grade 11 I have finished all Maths courses including Calculus 12. For me, Maths isn’t a dull school subject but a source of satisfaction where I get to debate against myself and improve my logical thinking by solving the delicately structured problems.”

- Advertisement -

Xu says she got inspired and involved in Math competitions thanks to fellow former student Alyssa Yu.

” I have always been searching for the high standard Maths contests such as the Euclid to challenge myself. Fortunately, I met a fellow student Alyssa Yu who graduated one year ago and was also interested in competing. She had been taking the Maths contests initiated by the University of Waterloo since Junior high and she inspired me to have a try in the Euclid contest.”

According to Xu, in her first Euclid Contest in Grade 11, she ended up with a score of 79 out of 100, ranking 509th place nationwide.

Then this year, in Grade 12, Xu entered in the Euclid Contest again but the result was two points less than what she had achieved in Grade 11.

Despite this, Xu managed to rank in the top 25 percent in the Country.

Xu says she always finds the results of the Contest cheerful and meaningful, adding that the Contest doesn’t require an abundant knowledge of advanced Mathematics.

“The results of the Euclid contests are always cheerful and meaningful. The Euclid contest doesn’t require an abundant knowledge of advanced Mathematics such as Linear Algebra or Calculus. Instead, it examines one’s ability to think logically and to adapt the unfamiliar concept for practical uses. Compared to the Maths tests in the normal school system, the Euclid contest, as well as other contests organized by the University of Waterloo, is a form of reading comprehension where the contestants need to go through quite an amount of reasoning.”

The Euclid Contest is designed to encourage our students to think outside the box and to discover the fun in Mathematics.