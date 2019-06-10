NPSS Grizzlies have successful end to 2018-19 School Sports Year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Our Boys Rugby team was in Grande Prairie on Friday for a 7s tournament. The boys went undefeated – a great way to finish the season!
The Athletics Banquet on Thursday night recognized the successes of all of our sports teams. Congrats Grizzlies and thank you, coaches!
See below for a full list of award winners:
Athlete of the Year – Male: Quinlan Snider
Athlete of the Year – Female: Celine Quigley
Outstanding Athletic Performance: Kenzie Chilcott
Cross Country
Coaches Choice: Leigh Hedges
MVP: Kenzie Chilcott
Boys Soccer
Rookie of the Year: Harrison Sewell
Coaches Choice: Caleb Mohninger
MVP: Devin Velkjar
Girls Soccer
Rookie of the Year: Maddison Holloway
Coaches Choice: Kenzie Chilcott
MVP Attacking: Emma Close
MVP Defending: Teagan Clement
Jr. Girls Volleyball
Coaches Choice: Raya Heinrichs
MVP: Taylor Schmidt
Sr. Girls Volleyball
Rookie of the Year: Megan Salinas
Coaches of the Choice: Jessie Copes
MVP: Daelyn Jeffers
Sr. Boys Volleyball
Rookie of the Year: Drew Woodruff
Coaches Choice: Thomas Taylor
MVP: Michael McDermott
Jr. Boys Basketball
Coaches Choice: Colton Dyck
MVP: Gryphon Talbot
Jr. Girls Basketball
Coaches Choice: Jenna Miranda
MVP: Isabella Ziebart
Sr. Girls Basketball
Rookie of the Year: MacKenzie O’Brien
Ross Memorial Most Inspirational Award: Alexis Ziebart
Coaches Choice: Claire Turner
MVP: Celine Quigley
Sr. Boys Basketball
Rookie of the Year: Liam Peterson
Ross Memorial Most Inspirational Award: Earl Concepcion
MVP: Mason Miranda
Track and Field
Rookie of the Year: Jacob Haluzka
Coaches Choice: Tyler Turner
MVP: Kenzie Chilcott
Girls Rugby
Most Improved: Maddison Holloway
Coaches Choice: Michelle Kalkman
MVP: Linsey Edwards
Boys Rugby
Best Back: Tristan Hynes
Best Forward: Noah Klassen
MVP: Tim Zimmer
Ultimate
Most Improved: Brooklyn Willms
Coaches Choice: Connor Kindrat
MVP: Kurtis Lee
- Advertisement -