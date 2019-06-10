NPSS Grizzlies have successful end to 2018-19 School Sports Year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Our Boys Rugby team was in Grande Prairie on Friday for a 7s tournament. The boys went undefeated – a great way to finish the season!

The Athletics Banquet on Thursday night recognized the successes of all of our sports teams. Congrats Grizzlies and thank you, coaches!

See below for a full list of award winners:



Athlete of the Year – Male: Quinlan Snider Athlete of the Year – Female: Celine Quigley

Outstanding Athletic Performance: Kenzie Chilcott

Cross Country Coaches Choice: Leigh Hedges MVP: Kenzie Chilcott Boys Soccer Rookie of the Year: Harrison Sewell Coaches Choice: Caleb Mohninger MVP: Devin Velkjar Girls Soccer Rookie of the Year: Maddison Holloway Coaches Choice: Kenzie Chilcott MVP Attacking: Emma Close MVP Defending: Teagan Clement Jr. Girls Volleyball Coaches Choice: Raya Heinrichs MVP: Taylor Schmidt Sr. Girls Volleyball Rookie of the Year: Megan Salinas Coaches of the Choice: Jessie Copes MVP: Daelyn Jeffers Sr. Boys Volleyball Rookie of the Year: Drew Woodruff Coaches Choice: Thomas Taylor MVP: Michael McDermott Jr. Boys Basketball Coaches Choice: Colton Dyck MVP: Gryphon Talbot Jr. Girls Basketball Coaches Choice: Jenna Miranda MVP: Isabella Ziebart Sr. Girls Basketball Rookie of the Year: MacKenzie O’Brien Ross Memorial Most Inspirational Award: Alexis Ziebart Coaches Choice: Claire Turner MVP: Celine Quigley Sr. Boys Basketball Rookie of the Year: Liam Peterson Ross Memorial Most Inspirational Award: Earl Concepcion MVP: Mason Miranda Track and Field Rookie of the Year: Jacob Haluzka Coaches Choice: Tyler Turner MVP: Kenzie Chilcott Girls Rugby Most Improved: Maddison Holloway Coaches Choice: Michelle Kalkman MVP: Linsey Edwards Boys Rugby Best Back: Tristan Hynes Best Forward: Noah Klassen MVP: Tim Zimmer Ultimate Most Improved: Brooklyn Willms Coaches Choice: Connor Kindrat MVP: Kurtis Lee