NPSS Grizzlies Rugby and Soccer take part in Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Grizzlies Senior Boys Rugby won their first ever league championship last Wednesday in a hard-fought game against St. Joe’s. Tries from Kenneth Peters, Kalem Bigfoot, Jack Mackenzie, and two tries from Tim Zimmer – three converts by Quinlan Snider for a final score of 31-24. Congrats Grizzlies!

Senior Girls Rugby went undefeated last week in a 7s tournament in Grande Prairie. The girl’s dominated the competition, going up against PWA, GP Comp and Falher.

Senior Girls Soccer was down in Vancouver for the AAA Provincial Championships Wednesday-Friday. The girls drew a tough group, with games against Centennial (5-0), Oak Bay (2-3) and Sardis (0-3). After a tough start, and finishing last in their group, the Grizzlies were matched up against Claremont. Coming out ahead, they won the game 2-0, which put them against Argyle to play for 13th/14th.

While the girls came out strong, they ended up losing the game 5-2. While they did not get the results they were hoping for, the girls gave it their best go and never let their heads fall. For lots of them (8 graduating players!) it’s a sad ending, however, it’s also the start of a new beginning for the younger girls on the squad. Congrats ladies on an excellent season – – we are very proud of you and how you represented the North!

Up Next:

Athletic Banquet on June 6th, 5:30-7:00 p.m. at North Peace Gym. Doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Senior Boys and Girls Rugby wrap up their season on Friday in Grande Prairie at the Grande Prairie Rugby Football Club Outdoor 7s Tournament.