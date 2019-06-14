21 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 13, 2019
The Project Team at work designing each individual precinct along 100 Street as part of the full Street Design. Photo by Scott Brooks
News

Optimized Three-Lane Concept chosen as preferred concept for 100 Street design

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held the third public session of the 100 Street Design Charrette on Thursday at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Earlier in the day, the Project Team presented the Alternative Concepts to City Council for direction before choosing a Preferred Concept.

MODUS Planning Professional Planner, Rob Barrs, says Council directed the Team to proceed with the Optimized Three-Lane Concept, adding that Council gave them some permission to explore variations within the concept.

“They gave us a pretty clear direction to proceed with the optimized three-lane. They gave us a little bit of permission to explore some slight variations to that.”

According to Barrs, the optimized three-lane concept will feature two travel lanes with one turning lane in the middle of the street. In the winter, the turning lane will serve as a storage space for snow.

The Optimized Three-Lane Concept. Photo by Scott Brooks

Barrs says this concept will accommodate the traffic volume that travels on 100 Street in a narrower cross-section.

The concept does not include designated bike lanes but will feature wide sidewalks.

The Project Team has divided 100 Street into five precincts which will then determine the characteristics throughout each block in the downtown core.

The construction of each precinct will gradually be completed in phases, starting at 96 Avenue and eventually finishing at 105 Avenue.

The Precincts include:

  • The South Gate Way
  • The Green Way
  • The Heart (100 and 100)
  • High Street
  • The North Gateway

On Friday, Barrs says there will be no public sessions as the Team will be taking that time to produce the Final Plan based on the Preferred Concept.

The Final Plan will then be presented to the public on Saturday, June 15, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

For more information, you can visit letstalk.fortstjohn.ca.

