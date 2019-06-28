Pacific Oil & Gas Limited closes acquisition of Canbriam Energy Inc.

CALGARY, A.B. – Pacific Oil & Gas Limited has announced that it has completed the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Canbriam Energy Inc.

President of PO&G, Ratnesh Bedi, says the intention of this acquisition is to continue to produce natural gas from the Montney region.

“We welcome the Canbriam team to Pacific Oil and Gas Limited. Our intention is to continue to produce the cleanest natural gas from the Montney region, and to help reduce global GHG emissions by sharing that resource through international export.”

Canbriam’s President and CEO, Paul Myers, says his company looks forward to the integration and that they will continue to develop the Montney resource to support future natural gas export opportunities in Canada.

In connection with the closing of the acquisition of Canbriam, on June 18, PO&G issued a conditional redemption notice to the holders of its Senior Notes, due 2019, to retire the notes.