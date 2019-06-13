20 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, June 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Paying It Forward Day with an act of Kindness
News

Paying It Forward Day with an act of Kindness

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Association for Community Living is reminding us to pay it forward.

The 11th Annual Pay it Forward Day takes place June 14th, 2019 as a day to celebrate making someone’s day brighter with an act of kindness, friendship or just a smile.

This year share a story and encourage others, if you witness or experience an act of kindness on June 14th, post it to Facebook or call one of the below hotlines;

  • MooseFM (250) 787.2222
  • SunFM (250) 787.7403
  • The Bear (250) 787-9669
- Advertisement -

Remember to use #payitforwardfsj on social media platforms and post on Facebook.com/fsjacl

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleRCMP need help identifying man
Next articleMLA Dan Davies voices concerns over Peace Valley OSB Plant closure

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St. John RCMP pull over vehicle and find a sawed-off shotgun, cocaine and methamphetamine

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP pulled over a vehicle with a burnt out taillight...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP charge individuals with solicitation offenses

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit conducted an enforcement operation to address concerns from...
Read more
News

Minister of Forests says reason for Peace Valley closure is not due to impacts of Bill-22

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Employees were given the notice on Thursday morning that the Peace Valley OSB Plant...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

MLA Dan Davies voices concerns over Peace Valley OSB Plant closure

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the Peace Valley OSB Plant set to close this summer, the news has many within the community concerned...

Paying It Forward Day with an act of Kindness

RCMP need help identifying man

Federal carbon tax coming to Alberta in January: environment minister

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.