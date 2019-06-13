Paying It Forward Day with an act of Kindness

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Association for Community Living is reminding us to pay it forward.

The 11th Annual Pay it Forward Day takes place June 14th, 2019 as a day to celebrate making someone’s day brighter with an act of kindness, friendship or just a smile.

This year share a story and encourage others, if you witness or experience an act of kindness on June 14th, post it to Facebook or call one of the below hotlines;

MooseFM (250) 787.2222

SunFM (250) 787.7403

The Bear (250) 787-9669

Remember to use #payitforwardfsj on social media platforms and post on Facebook.com/fsjacl