PBR Bull riding event coming back to Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Get ready for edge of your seat action as top PBR Bull Riders get ready to buck into Dawson Creek at the Encana Events Centre on Saturday, November 30 and try to tame the beast! Top Canadian Cowboys will be competing at the PBR Dawson Creek fueled by Lyons Production Services.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June 7 @ 10:00 AM and are priced at $60.00 & $50.00 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at the Tiger Box Office Plus in Dawson Creek, or at www.tigerboxboxofficeplus.ca or by phone at 1-877-339-8499 and at the Systems Sound Source Ticket Outlet in Fort St. John.

This event is produced by Alpha Bull, which has a solid reputation for top events all across Canada. Chad Besplug, Alpha Bull’s founder and CEO, is a former bull rider who has extended his expertise in bull riding into developing top events.