Peace Country River Rats to host Poker Rally on July 6

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Country River Rats will be hosting a Poker Rally on Saturday, July 6.

Taking place at Peace Island Park, kids can dress up as their favourite superhero, with lunch being provided for the whole family at Happy Hour.

This event will also feature a pancake breakfast in the morning and a carnival for the kids at the pavilion in the evening.

- Advertisement -

Dinner will be at 6:00 p.m. in the pavilion which will be prepared by ‘The Meat Doctor’.

Poker hands are $25.00 each or five tickets for $100.00.

Admission for kids is $10.00 and dinner tickets are $25.00 per person.

The Poker Rally will be taking place Saturday, July 6, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Peace Island Park in Taylor.

For more information, you can visit the Peace Country River Rats’ Facebook page.