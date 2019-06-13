16.4 C
Peace Valley OSB Plant to close this summer

Avatar Adam Reaburn
UPDATE – In a letter given to employees that was shared with Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca, the company told employees they would be terminated as of August 9, 2019. All employees will receive pay until September 6, 2019. The letter went on to say “This is a difficult decision, and is not a reflection of the Peace Valley team or your efforts over the past several months to reduce costs.”

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Several sources have confirmed to Moose FM/Energeticcity.ca that the Peace Valley OSB Plant will close this summer.

Sources say the staff were told Thursday morning that the plant would close as of August 9, 2019. Approximately 190 people work at the facility. Staff were told the shutdown was due to poor market conditions in Western Canada and the US.

Officials from Louisiana Pacific have not confirmed these details or released an official statement about the announcement.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Adam Reaburn
