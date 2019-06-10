Peters receives Officials Award of Excellence at Speed Skating Canada AGM in Winnipeg

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tina Peters, of the Elks Speed Skating Club, has received an award, over the weekend, at the Speed Skating Canada Annual General Meeting in Winnipeg.

The award, the Officials Award of Excellence, goes to an individual that has made a meaningful contribution to the sport of Speed Skating.

Peters says she is beyond honoured as she ran up against many officials from across the country to be given this award.

- Advertisement -

“I am beyond honoured because I was up against quite a few other nominees that have been involved in the sport for longer than I have and I was very humbled by it.”

According to Peters, she got involved with being a Speed Skating Official when her daughter joined the club about ten years ago and has been an Official ever since.

Peters says she plans to continue mentoring more speed skaters for many years to come.