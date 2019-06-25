13 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Precipitation remains in forecast until Friday
News

Precipitation remains in forecast until Friday

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With precipitation levels being below the normal levels for this time of year, the current trend of precipitation is required to catch up.

Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist for Environment Canada shares, we are only at a third of the precipitation we receive in June. The average level is 65.5mm and we are so far in the 15 – 20mm range. July is usually the wettest month of the year for the Peace and June is the second wettest month.

Between Sunday, June 23rd and Monday, June 24th Fort St. John received 10mm of precipitation and the area of the North Peace recorded between 10-20mm.

- Advertisement -

Showers will continue through today, Tuesday, June 25th expecting another 10-15mm.

There will be a break from the rain on Wednesday and we should see the next weather system bringing more precipitation Thursday night and continuing into Friday, according to Sekhon.

“There is still a lot of ground that needs to be made up,” said Sekhon.

Sekhon wants to remind people that it is Lightning Safety Week and when thunder roars, go indoors.

It’s that time of year when you hear thunder, head to a safe place. Stay away from the shelter of trees, due to their height they are easy targets to attract lightening shares, Sekhon.

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Caribou plan divides communities
Next articleDawson Creek RCMP look to return found item to rightful owner

RECENT STORIES

News

RCMP remind public that vigilante justice could be considered a criminal offence

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are thanking the public for the report of a malnourished...
Read more
News

City of Fort St. John to provide free feminine hygiene products in public city facilities

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the news of the provincial government now offering free hygiene products in schools,...
Read more
News

The City to hold special honoring for Senator Nuefeld and MP Jim Eglinski

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City Council expressed its intention to hold a special service to honour both Senator...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Dawson Creek RCMP look to return found item to rightful owner

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are looking to return a found item to its rightful owner. On June 7, Dawson Creek RCMP received...

Precipitation remains in forecast until Friday

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Caribou plan divides communities

City of Fort St John releases 2019 Canada Day events schedule

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.