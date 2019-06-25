Precipitation remains in forecast until Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With precipitation levels being below the normal levels for this time of year, the current trend of precipitation is required to catch up.

Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist for Environment Canada shares, we are only at a third of the precipitation we receive in June. The average level is 65.5mm and we are so far in the 15 – 20mm range. July is usually the wettest month of the year for the Peace and June is the second wettest month.

Between Sunday, June 23rd and Monday, June 24th Fort St. John received 10mm of precipitation and the area of the North Peace recorded between 10-20mm.

Showers will continue through today, Tuesday, June 25th expecting another 10-15mm.

There will be a break from the rain on Wednesday and we should see the next weather system bringing more precipitation Thursday night and continuing into Friday, according to Sekhon.

“There is still a lot of ground that needs to be made up,” said Sekhon.

Sekhon wants to remind people that it is Lightning Safety Week and when thunder roars, go indoors.

It’s that time of year when you hear thunder, head to a safe place. Stay away from the shelter of trees, due to their height they are easy targets to attract lightening shares, Sekhon.