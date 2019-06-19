Premier Horgan to release Caribou Recovery Program’s Socio-Economic Impact Report Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Thursday morning, after three weeks since its submission, Premier John Horgan will be releasing the findings from the Caribou Recovery Program’s Socio-Economic Impact Report.

The report, prepared and submitted by Blaire Lekstrom, looks at the socio-economic impact that the Caribou Recovery Program could have on communities within the Peace River Regional District.

While Lekstrom cannot comment on the content within the report, before the Premier’s official release, he does say that people were sharing their views respectfully during the meetings for this report.

“People were tremendous, they brought their views forward, everybody was respectful, and moving ahead, I think that people share the same concerns.”

Lekstrom submitted his report on May 27, prior to the May 31 deadline.

In April, Lekstrom was appointed as Community Liaison to meet with community members to discuss the draft partnership agreements on caribou recovery following the Government’s announcement to extend the deadline to May 31.