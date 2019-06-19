13.3 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Province of B.C. files another lawsuit against Alberta turn-off-the-taps law
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Province of B.C. files another lawsuit against Alberta turn-off-the-taps law

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The British Columbia government has filed a second lawsuit against Alberta over its turn-off-the-taps legislation.

A statement of claim filed in Federal Court on June 14 is similar to a document filed last month in Alberta’s Court of Queen’s Bench that alleges Alberta introduced the bill to inflict economic pain on B.C. by limiting the supply of petroleum products to the province.

The claim says Alberta’s attorney general brought an application to have the action dismissed in the Court of Queen’s Bench on the grounds that B.C. has no standing to challenge laws created in the Alberta legislature and that the legal action is premature.

- Advertisement -

The B.C. government says it believes the case can be heard in Alberta but if it is found not to have standing there, it wants the Federal Court to declare Alberta’s Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act unconstitutional.

Alberta’s former NDP government passed the bill but it wasn’t proclaimed into law until after the United Conservative Party was elected earlier this year.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous article36th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot July 5 & 6 at North Peace Rod and Gun Club

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Trans Mountain CEO says shovels could be in ground on pipeline by September

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - The CEO of the Crown corporation building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion says shovels could be...
Read more
News

Hudson’s Hope RCMP publishes policing report for June

Tracy Teves -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Cst. William McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP has published a policing report which says...
Read more
News

Become friends in Fort St. John with a day at Peace Island Park

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A recent FB Group called 'Become Friends - Fort St. John' has been actively...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Registration now open for 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is now open for the 16th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charity Golf Tournament. This Tournament is in support of...

Become friends in Fort St. John with a day at Peace...

Finance minister acknowledges skepticism, vows to build Trans Mountain expansion

School District 60 approves Preliminary Budget for 2019-2020

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.