Northern Lights College Trades Students. Source NLC
Province provides $3 million in funding to students for new trades equipment

Avatar Scott Brooks
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Province has provided $3 million in funding to students in Northern B.C. for the purchase of new trades equipment.

According to the Government, new trades equipment will help set up students with the skills they need for rewarding careers.

19 schools across B.C., including Northern Lights College, have each received $160,000 to buy up-to-date equipment for trades and technology programs.

Northern Lights College President, Bryn Kulmatycki, says providing state-of-the-art equipment ensures that students have the proper tools in order to succeed in trades.

“Northern Lights College’s trades and apprenticeship programs help students build the skills to become the highly trained workers industry needs. State-of-the-art equipment ensures we’re giving our students the tools to succeed and take advantage of an incredible amount of opportunity in the North.”

The $3 million in equipment builds on the $5.4 million that was provided to 15 post-secondary institutions for trades and technology equipment in 2017.

