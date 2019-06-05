14.2 C
Province provides more than $1 million to Northern BC Ground Search and Rescue groups

Avatar Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – As Northern B.C. Ground Search and Rescue groups prepare for the summer, the Provincial Government is bolstering their operations with more than $1 million in provincial funding.

According to the Government, this allocation in funding comes from an investment of $18.6 million that the Province is providing over the next three years to support Search and Rescue efforts in Northern B.C.

The funding will be used towards training, support and the purchasing of equipment.

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, says this funding fills an immediate need and will allow groups to continue their work.

Farnworth adds that while they are providing funds to Search and Rescue groups, he says British Columbians need to do their part when it comes to outdoor safety.

“This historic level of funding fills an immediate need, so these ground search and rescue organizations can continue to do their great work. And while we help support these volunteers with more funding to do their work, British Columbians can do their part by being prepared to go into the outdoors.”

More information on the B.C. Search and Rescue Association, and for outdoor safety tips, you can visit bcsara.com.

