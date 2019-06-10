18 C
Fort St. John
Monday, June 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Province to introduce program to support renters that are facing eviction
NewsRegional

Province to introduce program to support renters that are facing eviction

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction will be releasing a program that aims to support B.C. renters that are facing eviction.

According to the Government, renters facing short-term financial difficulties will soon get more help and avoid evictions with new funding for community rent banks.

As part of Budget 2019, the Province granted $10 million to the Vancity Community Foundation to develop a sustainable, provincewide rent bank system.

- Advertisement -

The Government says VanCity will consult with existing rent banks to develop a sustainable provincial program.

Social Development Minister, Shane Simpson, says rent banks play an important role in helping to avoid evictions, adding that he is looking forward to hearing about the outcome from the consultation.

“Preventing homelessness by helping people avoid eviction is key and rent banks play an important role. The Province is contributing this funding to support a sustainable network of rent banks to help people in B.C., and I look forward to hearing about the consultation, and the plan that Vancity and the existing rent banks will have in place for the long term.”

VanCity will be working with existing rent banks to better understand their operational needs, discuss best practices, identify service gaps and examine expanding the rent bank model to more communities throughout B.C.

More information on Rental Assistance Programs can be found at bchousing.org.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSite C sees employment numbers increase for April
Next articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Firearms Bill C-71

RECENT STORIES

News

Site C sees employment numbers increase for April

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the...
Read more
News

2019 Celebration of Philippine Independence Day at the NPCC

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This Philippine Independence Day come to the North Peace Cultural Centre to celebrate with...
Read more
News

Day One, Confirming Aspirations for the 100th Street Design Charette

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tuesday, June 11th, 2019, the 100th Street Design Charette starts as a way to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Single use plastics ban not expected to hurt petrochemical growth in...

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - One of Canada's largest producers of plastics says there will be plenty of room for future growth in output despite a...

Fort St John hosts Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals

2019 Celebration of Philippine Independence Day at the NPCC

Fort St. John Petroleum Association holds 57th Annual Oilmen’s Golf Tournament

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.