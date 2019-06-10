Province to introduce program to support renters that are facing eviction

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction will be releasing a program that aims to support B.C. renters that are facing eviction.

According to the Government, renters facing short-term financial difficulties will soon get more help and avoid evictions with new funding for community rent banks.

As part of Budget 2019, the Province granted $10 million to the Vancity Community Foundation to develop a sustainable, provincewide rent bank system.

The Government says VanCity will consult with existing rent banks to develop a sustainable provincial program.

Social Development Minister, Shane Simpson, says rent banks play an important role in helping to avoid evictions, adding that he is looking forward to hearing about the outcome from the consultation.

“Preventing homelessness by helping people avoid eviction is key and rent banks play an important role. The Province is contributing this funding to support a sustainable network of rent banks to help people in B.C., and I look forward to hearing about the consultation, and the plan that Vancity and the existing rent banks will have in place for the long term.”

VanCity will be working with existing rent banks to better understand their operational needs, discuss best practices, identify service gaps and examine expanding the rent bank model to more communities throughout B.C.

More information on Rental Assistance Programs can be found at bchousing.org.