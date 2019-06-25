Province to undertake comprehensive review to keep mining safe

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is undertaking a comprehensive review of British Columbia’s Health, Safety and Reclamation Code to ensure B.C. has strong protections for health, safety and environment at mine sites.

According to the Government, following a recommendation from the Mining Jobs Task Force earlier this year, the Province has created a Standing Code Review Committee to ensure that mining continues to be one of the safest heavy industries in B.C. and that regulations remain current and respond to the rapid pace of change in the industry.

Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, says the Government’s number one priority is safety and that they have invested $20 million over three years to hire more inspectors.

“Our government’s number one priority for this foundational industry is safety – for workers, our environment and communities. We’ve invested $20 million over three years to hire more inspectors on the ground and create a new independent oversight unit. The Standing Code Review Committee will help ensure that provincial mining regulations remain effective, innovative and world-leading.”

Recently, Mungall appointed 12 mining professionals to the Standing Code Review Committee, which will be chaired by Al Hoffman, executive director, code review.

Each member is appointed to the committee for a three-year term.